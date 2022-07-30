Conte on the hunt for new names for the 5s. “Open to members of civil society”

Conte tries to go beyond the cyclone Grillo and presents the “pole of the righteous”

It defines the Salvini, Meloni and Berlusconi alliance a “field of miracles” against which he will fight, while in the wide field he prefigures “long noses, since it is difficult to remain credible ifon each issue, the recipes of Calenda, Letta, Renzi, Speranza and Gelmini are completely contrasting with each other. “Thus in an interview with ‘Il Fatto Quotidiano’, the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte on the elections and the alleged diktat of Grillo on the second term.

Did he win? “It is not so. Grillo has always expressed his opinion, aware that the decision on whether or not to vote for members was up to me – he underlines – we have always reasoned together also on possible exceptions to the rule to safeguard the experience of some spokespersons. “Then he adds:” Publicly I had opened to the possibility of an online consultation of members – he says – but with the government crisis the picture has changed: it would not have been serious to re-discuss the rule in the vicinity of the vote. There would be no necessary serenity and objectivity “.

Conte then reiterates that “the derogation only for some risked triggering a logic of ‘most faithful of Conte’, while I want the most faithful of the M5S”. The 5Stelle leader assures that the veterans “have confirmed that they want to play politics even without having a seat – he underlines – we will find a way to make use of their skills”. To those who say it will be the Italian Me’lenchon, he replies: “We will not try to play parts to please the electorate”. And speaking of alliances, he assures us: “We will not be alone, but we will open ourselves to all the healthy components of civil society”. Also possible is the entry of Michele Santoro, who today in Repubblica says he is ready to take the field.

