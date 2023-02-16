Antonio Conte stops again. Tottenham have announced that their 53-year-old manager has returned to Italy to complete his recovery, without setting a date for his return. Spurs are back in the hands of Cristian Stellini, Conte’s deputy who, in continuous contact with the bench owner, had guided them 10 days ago in the victory over Manchester City.

“Following a routine check in Italy yesterday, it has been decided that Antonio Conte will remain in the family home to complete his recovery from the gallbladder operation he recently underwent,” Tottenham wrote in a statement announcing the new move. technician stop -. Health is the most important thing, and everyone at the club wishes him the best. Cristian Stellini will take charge of the first team”.

Operated on February 1 for the removal of the gallbladder following an illness he suffered while returning to his family in Italy, Conte returned to London last Thursday and resumed leadership of the team for Saturday’s matches against Leicester and for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League lost on Tuesday at the San Siro against Milan. Before the match against the Rossoneri, he himself had revealed that he had hurried his return to England, despite the fact that the doctors who had operated on him had prescribed him at least two weeks of rest, out of a sense of responsibility and to stay with his Tottenham. “I need to be with the team,” he said. Even during the match at San Siro, before and after which he had returned to speak to the media for the first time during the operation, it was evident that Conte was not at his best and that an operation that was not routine in any case had left a mark on his physique and which limited his movements on the bench. After the match against AC Milan, taking advantage of the day off granted to the team, Conte returned to Turin with his wife and daughter and underwent the routine check-up scheduled after the operation, in which the doctor advised him to take time off rest.