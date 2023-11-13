“Today it is possible to maintain a good quality of life for people with multiple sclerosis. This is thanks to a multidisciplinary approach for the management of pharmacological therapies and those invisible symptoms such as fatigue or an attention disorder for which the involvement of health professionals such as physiotherapists, occupational therapists and neuropsychologists is necessary, who can help manage the needs of the patient in everyday life”
