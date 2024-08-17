Rome (dpa)

Napoli coach Antonio Conte said his team must be realistic before the start of the 2024-25 season, which is the beginning of the team’s rebuilding period.

Conte took charge last June, after the team had three different coaches last season, after the team won the league title in 2023 with Luciano Spalletti, but Napoli failed to qualify for European competitions later.

Conte, the Italy coach who has won four Serie A titles with Juventus and Inter, as well as the Premier League with Chelsea, wants patience from Napoli and their fans as they enter the new season.

“Our motto is to give 200 per cent to go above and beyond because it’s a crucial moment for Napoli and the president has spoken about rebuilding,” Conte told reporters ahead of Napoli’s first league game against Verona on Sunday.

“I have done the assessments and I strongly agree with him. There is a need for a complete rebuild, from start to finish,” he added.

Conte continued: “A team that offers 10 or 12 players for sale means that it is in a state of rebuilding and in these matters we need patience and humility.”