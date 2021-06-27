While all observers in these hours are wondering “how” Giuseppe Conte will mend the rift with Beppe Grillo, it seems to me more appropriate to try to explain why the former prime minister should make this tear definitive as soon as possible. Conte should really take advantage of this opportunity to launch his own personal list.

It would be good for him, of course, but also for the whole coalition: with a new leg the Giallorossi would increase the spectrum of their political offer, they could attract voters who today do not recognize themselves in any of the current parties: neither the two majors, nor even less. the Renzian and centrist mush.

Conte, today, inside the M5S is forced to make a thousand compromises that make it difficult to fully explain his leadership. Conte, today, outside the M5S is in the ideal conditions to bring added value.

The show with Grillo’s mockery against “the former prime minister – complete with a photo posed among the parliamentarians (with the statute of contention held in hand and brandished, like a scalp) – was not a simple episode, or a joke, but it marks a point of no return: it is the photograph of an attempt to establish a relationship of strength and submission.

The father and owner of the M5S has taken back his creature and has become the interpreter of all the crazy currents that, today, within the movement, for one reason or another, do not want any leadership.

A real five-star Pandora’s box in which everyone is against everyone: there are those who want to change the two-term rule (as Conte proposed) because otherwise they would have to leave, those who want to keep it at all costs (but only because , sending the older ones away would have a better chance of being elected), those who adhered to the splitting proposal of Davide Casaleggio, those who left in the mixed group because he was expelled from Casaleggio, who because he was expelled by Luigi Di Maio, who from Vito Crimi. Many ended up there just because they didn’t want to pay the dues. Many are still in the movement, but in any case they don’t want to pay the dues (because they know they won’t be re-elected). Some do not pay dues for political dissent, others to play crafty, still others for both reasons.

Someone dreams of a new M5S grown after the government experience. Someone wants a new M5S that will zero in on the government experience. All these different moods – antithetical to each other, from rebellion to governmentism – catalyzed during the Grillo show in an unspeakable feeling of nostalgia, in the hope of being able to return to the good times of a thousand “No” and many “Vaffa “. But this nostalgia is a deception.

The Movement will never go back to what it was before, you cannot dive into the same river twice. The real point of rupture between Grillo and Conte is not dialectic, it is politics. The former premier understood the most important thing. In other words, that, in the embrace of what can no longer be, with the apparent comfort of this feeling of nostalgia for what will never be again, the Movement dies.

There is no more space for a return to the good times of “Vaffa”: the “tin of tuna” (to be one of Grillo’s most famous metaphors) has been opened by the can opener of the protest, and now – inside – there they are the ministers and the elect pentastellates. The assault of the Grillini “at the Palace” is no longer possible, because now they are in the Palace.

What is more difficult to understand, then, is that even the voters have changed: the barbarians have conquered the citadels of Power, and this – as in Ancient Rome – has changed them forever. The pandemic has changed the lives, the questions, the needs of protest, even the most radical one: the voters who swelled the sails of the great protest, in the name of values, now need a great reconstruction, which takes place in the name of the same values.

They no longer want the name of a minister to hang in the square. They want a minister who does different things, for example, who defends collective interests and a different health model in the name of their needs. Citizenship income has already arrived – for better or worse – and now Italy is one of the thousand construction sites that arise in the name of the 110% eco-bonus, a great intuition of the Conte government (of which unfortunately none of the Pd and M5S executives speak) .

That’s why Grillo’s outburst was not the result of chance: it is the founder’s temptation to use the simulacrum of Conte as a catalyst to return to the rebellious spirits of the origins. And, in its subordinate consequence, to condition and limit it in its work of renewal.

Which seems even childish: a party of anger in Italy is already there: a party of struggle and government has already stolen its votes from the old M5S, a party that when it said its No was miraculously able to keep everything and everything together. contrary to everything. This party is called Lega. It is the oldest party in Italian politics, and it is a force that is used to managing its opposites.

The party of uncompromising coherence is already there too: it said it was in the opposition and has stayed there. It is Giorgia Meloni’s party.

Of course, if the Conte list is born, the M5S remains like a bad company in the hands of Grillo, but it would still have a political space, even if more marginal. He might scrape some crumbs of consent from the ever-angry ones. And, if it is true that a reformist and progressive party in the hands of Conte would steal votes from both the residual Grillini and the Democratic Party, there is no doubt that this formation would be able to compete for votes (even in the center) that now the Giallorossi coalition does not manages to intercept.

And it is this – Bersani would say – the new “cow in the corridor” that the leaders of the two pivotal parties of the coalition today just can’t see. The center-right is winning the post-pandemic game: it is winning in society, in polls, and even in the Palazzo, where it offers Mario Draghi a side game and a candidacy for the Quirinale. We therefore need the ability to mix, to be able to change the offer, to be able to adhere to new needs.

We need the opportunity that Grillo, with his megalomaniac and destructive show, has unwittingly offered. Otherwise, even this pleased twilight linger in the management of a small income of seats and government will remain like a dance on the deck of the Titanic. The last heady round of dancing as the ship sinks.