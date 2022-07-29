Antonio Conte tries to bury the hatchet with José Mourinho just on the eve of the friendly match that will see them as opponents tomorrow. In the Premier League their relations were very tense, so much so that allusions to betting, hair and clowns were brought out, but time passes for everyone. Luckily. “We are happy to play against a great team like Roma – says the Tottenham coach -. Do you rust them with Mourinho? Now we have a relationship of mutual respect, the history of football has shown what we are. In the past, however, both he and I have had problems with other technicians as well. We have the highest esteem for each other. Tomorrow we will say goodbye in a normal way ”.

The challenge to heaven

Indeed, Conte also sees a common goal. “Roma and we have the same goal: to fight the superpowers that rule in England and Italy. We are both working well and so it can be a good comparison. We have to deal with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, while the Giallorossi with important teams such as Inter, Milan and Juve ”. The only melancholy reserve for the Conference League, from which Tottenham were ousted last season in the hot days of the pandemic. “I did not find it fair on the part of UEFA to exclude us from the Conference. We were excluded not by our will, but because a date to play was not found due to Covid. He was not honest for the club and the players. We could be protagonists and go all the way. Since we didn’t win it, however, I’m happy that Roma won it ”. As for his team, it’s clear. “I spoke with the club and the players about plans for next season. We know what we need. Our project is to become more competitive than in the past. I can step by step increase the qualities and level of the players. Being in the top four helps you to be more competitive. I try to do this. It’s a project that has just started, last season was a good one. We must continue to build players and improve, because it is a young team ”. And to those who ask him why he makes him work so hard on the pitch, he replies: “My intense workouts? No, they are the normal ones since I have been coaching, the players do not go out on the pitch to have fun at this stage, but to be in the best conditions and avoid injuries. For this you need to train at high intensity. We have to push very hard until November, because the players will be tired after the World Cup ”. End credits on the many fans that Tottenham, a team with Jewish roots, has in Israel. “We have a lot of fans here, it’s very nice. Yesterday they came here to sing “Happy Birthday To You” to Kane on his birthday. ” There were also a couple of jokes from another former Serie A ex, Kulusevski: “I work hard to be competitive. My best results are yet to come. I like to work hard to become a champion. In the Premier League, football is faster and stronger ”. That’s true, unfortunately.