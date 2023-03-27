The day after his farewell to Tottenham, Antonio Conte takes the floor. No great truth about the separation but honeyed words to close an experience on the best note that didn’t go as everyone expected: “Football is passion – wrote the coach from Lecce on his Instagram profile -. I would like to thank all those who at the Spurs have appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of experiencing football as a coach”.

To the fans

—

“A special thought for the Fans who have always shown me their support and appreciation, it was unforgettable to hear them sing my name”, added Conte, where what is striking is not so much to those who dedicate the special thought as to those who do not dedicate it . To then conclude: “Our journey together is over, I wish you all the best for the future”.