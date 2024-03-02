The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, “went to Washington to receive new instructions. We saw that this loyalty, not loyalty but loyalty to Washington, was also sealed by Biden's kiss on the head. But she refused to make a point press, never happened before. Now we hope he will come to Parliament to report these instructions. The Italian people would like to know this update of instructions”. Thus the president of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, today in Pescara in support of Luciano D'Amico's candidacy for the Abruzzo Region, on the occasion of a press point. Conte however offered “congratulations to the government for Chico Forti, congratulations to our diplomatic chain, to Ambassador Zappia in particular, who have worked well in Washington”.

Public accounts

A blow has arrived on the public finances front. “Istat swept away all the government's lies – said Conte – because it said that in the three-year period 2021-2023 the debt-to-GDP ratio was reduced by 17 points. This is what we have always supported. We, in order to reduce the debt we must make the country grow. We did it thanks to our measures, including the Superbonus which had a decisive role. Unfortunately this government has no measures for growth, it has made two budget laws without an investment measure, and we obviously we go back to zero point”.

Regional Sardinia

Regarding the outcome of the elections in Sardinia, “at the moment they are certifying the official data, but we understand that there are not 800 but more than 1,600 votes”, explained the president of the M5S. “In any case – he added – it is enough for us to win in Abruzzo even with a minimum margin, the important thing is that there is a renewal for this land”.

Regional Abruzzo

“My tour in Abruzzo is not over – said Conte – I will still be there, I will be there on Monday and I will make a few visits next week… I would also like to visit the smaller towns, not just the large centres. And therefore I announce that I will film again. And I want to meet the citizens of Abruzzo, because the warmth of these people is incredible. It is enriching me so much.”

However, in Abruzzo, Conte continued, “I am concerned about the situation from healthcare to infrastructure, to the depopulation of small villages. I cross this land continuously, because I always pass through here, and I stop, to go to Puglia. And to see these villages of the Apennines, of the Marsica that are becoming depopulated is a pain in the heart. We really hope for a renewal with Luciano D'Amicowho is competent, capable and honest, to improve the quality of life and give a better future to Abruzzo”.

“The alliance holds – he added – because it was made with the people who are herepeople who were judged reliable, the lists were made with great attention, and there is no reason not to think that there is a team capable, the next day, of working with seriousness, competence and honesty to improve the quality of life of the citizens of Abruzzo”.

Then, to those who asked him to comment on Marsilio's words according to which the opposition leaders “graze back and forth across Abruzzo”, Conte replied: “Perhaps they will graze. We don't graze, we talk to people and stop. Unlike Giorgia Meloni who, I imagine, will also come here to hold a final rally without stopping for a minute with the people. We don't graze: we stop to talk to people, to collect their requests and their anxieties.”