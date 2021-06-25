Giuseppe Conte-M5S goodbye? “For now, yes”. This is what sources at the highest levels of Conte’s headquarters tell Affaritaliani.it. Already yesterday, leader in pectore of the 5-star Movement would have decided to step back, but a painstaking mediation activity would have convinced him to desist. The movement’s big names were reassembled, including the head of the Farnesina, Luigi Di Maio, aware that there would be no ‘plan B’ without Conte, after Beppe Grillo’s thrust in front of the parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, Grillo, we learn, he left Rome and did not have a meeting with the lawyer. On the chat of the elected M5S and there are those who speak of shock and waiting after Grillo’s intervention. In the meantime, we learn about the former prime minister the pressure is growing so that a new subject is born, but the road would be uphill due to the difficulties of organizing a new party on the eve of the administrative offices.

“So it’s really over, are you retiring?”, “Is it game over?”, “And now what happens?”. In pentastellate chats it’s time for panic. Giuseppe Conte’s possible step backwards – a hypothesis that has become increasingly concrete after Beppe Grillo’s ‘show’ in the Chamber – risks creating a real earthquake within the 5 Star Movement. An M5S divided, split in two: on the one hand the parliamentarians who remained loyal to the guarantor, on the other the ‘Contiani’ ready to follow the former Prime Minister if the latter were to create a new party.

Already in recent days, when rumors about a new Conte political force had rebounded in the press, many elected officials said they were ready to leave the 5 Star Movement to embark on a new ‘Contian’ adventure. All the more so since in a new political creature the problem, not insignificant, of the bond of the two mandates would disappear. Meanwhile, frost fell between the guarantor and the former prime minister. The phone call between the two, yesterday evening, was not conclusive, as many hoped. And today Grillo left the capital without there being a meeting with Conte.

Even in environments close to the founder of the M5S there is an awareness that a break would lead to a hemorrhage of parliamentarians. Already many, regardless of leadership, were one step away from goodbye: about twenty elected representatives, mainly deputies, convinced that they did not have a future in the Movement. If the wall between Grillo and Conte does not come down, in parliamentary groups the risk of a ‘free all’ would almost become a certainty.