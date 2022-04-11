if it is true – as it is true – thatit represents an investment above all in perspective for the Nerazzurri club, to remain in the upper echelons of Italian football and return to the international limelight with certain ambitions. But also of a national team in search of Chiellini’s heir and called in the next four years to lay the solid foundations of a cycle that will bring us back to a World Cup, after the terrible blow to Palermo.and that, in a time of profound economic suffering for our clubs, could raise different evaluations and reflections.

THE DIKTAT OF COUNT – Still nothing concrete, for heaven’s sake, but that Antonio Conte – that di Bastoni is a putative football father after making him a respectable center-back in a three-way line – is probing the hypothesis of re-embracing one of his pupils for the construction of a competitive Tottenham for the Premier League is absolutely in the natural order of things. After the former Atalanta Gollini and Romero and the black and white couple Bentancur-Kulusevski, Fabio Paratici is considering the idea of ​​shopping in Italy once again and one of the priorities suggested by the Salento coach is that of a left-footed defender. Economic availability is certainly not a problem for the clubs of the English league elhe financial situation of Inter, which in order to move in will need to go through some renunciation (on the wave of summer 2021), in this sense comes to the rescue. Mino Raiola was unable to submit any offer for Stefan de Vrij, whose contract expires in 2023, thus inviting Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio to study different ways to scrape together the budget necessary to move, for example, for Bremer, the declared goal of the Nerazzurri. .

CHANGE OF STRATEGY – Bastoni renewed a little less than a year ago until 2024bringing his salary to just under 3 million euros (which with bonuses can become 4) and up to a few months the Inter management was wondering about a further extension and a further adjustment precisely to reject the dangerous temptations from England, where the central Parmigiano from the ’99 class boasts several admirers. However, the change of direction on the De Vrij front can change strategies taken for granted and, as already happened at the end of last season with Hakimi and Lukaku, the market will also determine the priorities in terms of exits. The strong approval of Tottenham must be recorded, even if it has not yet led to concrete movements and formal proposals. Fixed point of the present and, hopefully, also for the future, but there is the shadow of Conte hanging over Bastoni.