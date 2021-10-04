And in this vote there is also the “Casu case”. In the sense of Andrea Casu, secretary of the Democratic Party of Rome and now a new deputy of college of Primavalle. Casu was – together with his national leader Enrico Letta – the only candidate in the political elections of this administrative electoral round. And – in a right-wing peripheral college in the capital – he got 43% of the votes, a surprising result.

But why is this result of national interest? The story of the two constituencies in which two deputies were voted to renew (Siena and Primavalle) is very interesting for at least two reasons: it is the first time that, albeit in different conditions, the so-called “vast coalition” takes the field.

In Siena (where the Municipality had recently moved to the center-right) Letta has carried out a real work of “reconquest” of a historically red territory. And he did so – deliberately – by renouncing the symbol of the Democratic Party and turning (at least once) all the municipalities of the college.

While Casu (who only for reasons of time related to the collection of signatures) was forced to run with the symbol of the Democratic Party, added the wording “center left” in his badge, and obtained the most important result. Right in his seat, vacated by the appointment of a M5S MEP designated for a European post, the movement of Giuseppe Conte has renounced to run him against a challenger with the insignia of the Five Stars.

This gesture of desistance, in fact, led to the first shared political candidacy in the history (up to now) very tormented by the Giallorossi coalition. And the victory of Letta and Casu (who, starting from a disadvantage, beat the college inch by inch, winning the victory against two excellent candidates) will open the way, right in the capital, at the last link of this “installment” agreement: the joint candidacy by Giuseppe Conte, if – as is probable – Roberto Gualtieri will become mayor. The former prime minister in this case would run to Rome one, with the Democratic Party rendering the favor. General tests in view of policies. And – of course – nothing happens for Casu.