M5s, Conte and the opening to the Democratic Party. “Sardinia could be a first step”

Joseph With you opens up to a structural alliance with the PDbut asks a Schlein to sign some sort of pact. The leader of the M5s speaks on the eve of the key week, next Sunday we will vote Sardiniaan important test to measure the strength of Grillini and Dem united, given that their common candidate is Alessandra Todde. “But let it not be – Conte tells Repubblica – a electoral sign dictated by necessity e from the anxiety of power of the apparatuses”. The leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte calls Elly Schlein's Democratic Party and opens up to an alliance with the aim of going to government of the country, passing through Sardinia. “To me – explains the former prime minister – interested in sending Giorgia Meloni home and Sardinia can be a first step. I don't like talking about a laboratory because I think it is disrespectful towards the Sardinian voters, but it is clear that here with the Democratic Party we have put in place a strong proposalembodied by one credible candidatecompetent and honest”.

“We have to do it – continues Conte to Repubblica – also at a national levelI only ask that there be a serious and authentic project and not an electoral cartel dictated by necessity and the apparatus' anxiety for power.” For Conte, “you have to sit at a table and address the issues to arrive at one synthesisthere where let's start from more distant positions“. As for the death of Navalnythe former prime minister says: “I spoke clearly not now, but already after the poisoning. If I were an advisor to Putin I would suggest him to let someone work international commission to investigate what happened, but it is obvious that he will not“.