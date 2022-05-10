“If you think about your opponent, it means that you want to find an excuse, an alibi, because something went wrong.” It is the response of Antonio Conte, Tottenham manager, to Jurgen Klopp’s criticisms of his playing tactics after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Anfield. The Spurs had just over a third of possession, prompting Klopp to say, “I don’t like this kind of football.”

“After the match against Liverpool, my players were disappointed because they felt the possibility of winning. We analyzed the match the next day and if there was a team that deserved to win it was Tottenham and not Liverpool – replied Conte. at the press conference. – Klopp realized he had gained one point, not lost two. At the same time, I think Jurgen is a smart person and it was clear that he was a little frustrated after the game. For a top coach, he is It is important to learn that after a match it is necessary to focus on one’s team and not on the opponent “.