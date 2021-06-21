The former Inter coach and former national team coach: “Next season I will dedicate it to study and family. Eriksen? It is important that you find serenity, football comes later.”

“The judgment on Italy is certainly positive, it showed unity of purpose and great desire, this bodes well, while among the other teams I don’t see any surprises, I also see Germany as the favorite and can go all the way. huge surprises “.

“Continuity and security” – The former Inter coach and former national team coach Antonio Conte congratulates Mancini’s Italy, which has been qualified since before the group at the European Championships. “Italy has shown continuity and great merits in wanting to play and win the game – adds Conte to” Radio Anch’io lo sport “on Rai Radio1 – it is one of the candidates to go all the way. liking more is that it conveys confidence, there is a great balance between offensive and defensive phases, this is the most important thing when you want to aspire to important results. It is important that you do not score goals. You have to wait for more challenging matches, but you have to be confident because these results cannot be a coincidence “.

“Eriksen, it was awful” – During the speech Conte then spoke about his future after the separation with Inter. “It will be a year in which I will try to study, I will see football and I will try to exploit this” unwanted “situation in the best possible way. I will use – adds Conte – the period to spend more time with my family and watch football which is always evolving” . Finally a passage on Christian Eriksen. “It was horrible, they were horrible moments that unfortunately I lived alone. Something really bad happened. Seeing it with wide eyes, it struck me deeply, I was very bad”. Conte confesses about those terrible moments of Denmark-Finland. “Now it is important for him to find his serenity with his family – he closes -, thanks to those who intervened to save him. I wish him to be calm and enjoy life, then there will be time to make the necessary evaluation, football comes later “.

