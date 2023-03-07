Farewell Conte-Tottenham: coach Antonio wants to return to Italy

Antonio Conte could return to Italy next season. And beware of a flashback with Inter. The Salento technician seems destined to leave the Tottenham at the end of the season: the former Juventus coach wants to return to our country and misses his family. According to the Times, the convalescence spent in Italy in recent weeks – he returned to London after a few days spent at home to recover from the removal of his gallbladder – has strengthened his conviction “to return home at the end of the season”. Spurs have an option to renew on June 30, but Antonio Conte’s will seems to leave the Premier League.

Conte-Inter, informal contact for the return of the Tottenham coach to Milan

Right now the Italian coach is focused on return match against Milan in Europe (here where to watch it on TV and streaming) and on achieving qualification for the next Champions League (Tottenham currently fourth with 3 points ahead of Liverpool who, however, have one game less), but according to the Times and before that according to what was revealed by TeleLombardia journalist Alfio Musmarra in recent weeks there would have been an “informal contact” from the ‘Inter. An exploratory chat. Nothing more at the moment, but that opens up a suggestion: the return of Antonio Conte on that Nerazzura bench that led to the Scudetto two years ago….

Continued / Conte-Inter, the future of Simone Inzaghi and the alternative bench for coach Antonio

Subscribe to the newsletter

