Berlin (dpa)

Inter coach Antonio Conte confirmed that his team’s exit from the Champions League this season was an important and decisive moment in the team’s victory in the Italian League title.

Inter crowned the Italian league title after its direct opponent Atalanta drew 1-1 with Sassuolo, and the title is the first for Inter in the Italian league since the team won the historic treble «League, Cup, Italian Cup and the Champions League» in the 2009 – 2010 season led by the famous Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

Inter thus ended Juventus’ monopoly on the title after the “Old Lady” team had won the championship title in the past nine seasons in a row.

Conte himself was the one who started this seasonal series for Juventus with three titles in a row with the team when he took over as coach from 2011 to 2014.

Inter is currently leading the Italian league table with 82 points before the last four stages of the competition, noting that this balance is equal to the team’s balance in the entire last season, and the team has so far equaled another number it achieved over the course of the entire last season, which is maintaining clean sheets in 14 games.

Inter finished last season in second place, just one point behind Juventus, and Inter are 13 points ahead of their closest competitors in the current season, and the team has lost only two matches in the league over the course of the season so far.

Inter presented impressive and impressive levels in 2021, and this is evident by comparison with what it presented in late 2020, where the team won only two of the ten matches it played in various tournaments during the past October and November, and the team also exited from the group stage of the European Champions League in Last December, after he scored only one victory in the six matches he played in his group.

Conte felt that criticism was directed at the level of the team in the tournament

The European was unfair, and he believes that the disappointment that the team suffered in the European championship strengthened the team’s enthusiasm, and supported its ambitions to win the Italian League title.