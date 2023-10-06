Pd-M5s, Conte commands: all candidacies for the Regional elections proposed by Schlein rejected

Elly Schlein yesterday he convened his secretariat to discuss various issues, including one maxi event protest against the government Melons scheduled for the next one 11 November and with the invitation extended to everyone the opposition. A move he seems to have united the party, at least for now. But there is a topic on which the secretary of the Democratic Party never intervenes, the balance of the Pd-M5s coalition in view of the Regional elections and in particular on the leader of the other party: Giuseppe Conte. Peppe Provenzanoa leading exponent of the Democrats, expressed himself thus in the Chamber in recent days: “Conte seems like a right-wing populist“. Everything is fine, but when Schlein – asks Il Foglio – mobilizes against the “noble” who wanders through his districts, the noble Count? In the secretariat there were those who politely said to her: “Dear Elly, it’s fine to take them but sometimes, and obviously this means politically, it is also right to give them“.

The question concerns the nominations in view of the next elections Regional. In Piedmontfor example, – continues Il Foglio – the M5s is allowing itself to say “no” to Chiara Gribaudo. Same thing in Sardiniathe dems had even tried to recall Renato Sorubut there was nothing to be done and the candidate will be Alessandra Todde of the M5s. Roberto too FIG he already imagines “sheriff” instead of DeLuca in Campania. Not to mention the situation of Puglia where Antonio Decaropresident of Anci and prominent mayor of the dems, would be an ideal candidate for the Regionbut With you he has been insisting for weeks on reconfirming Michele Emiliano, the governor of the Democratic Party (against the Democratic Party). In short, Conte is tearing Schlein to pieces, like the Wolf with Little Riding Hood.

