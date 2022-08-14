After the fiery 2-2 between Chelsea and Tottenham, the two coaches, both sent off, try to temper the controversy

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato

Tuchel flexes his muscles and a smile as he enters the press room. Conte talks about passion to show and laughs when he tells the exultation of both, before proposing a solution to the confrontation between the two coaches that made the 2-2 between Chelsea and Tottenham glowing.

“Maybe next time each of us sits on his bench and we don’t shake hands,” he says with a smile. The two great protagonists of this challenge are they, with that first verbal and then physical brawl that exploded after the final whistle in that handshake that became bitten when Tuchel took it because Conte didn’t look him in her eyes.

TUCHEL – The Chelsea manager’s version speaks of heated spirits, “like a confrontation between two players who clash on the pitch. For me it is not a big problem, what happened is part of the game, of Premier League football. I have not yet I talked to Antonio, but I’m sure he has nothing against me as I have nothing against him. Here at Stamford Bridge the two benches are so close that it is almost normal for these things to happen. I enjoyed myself, I think too ” . Tuchel’s post-match target is not Conte, but referee Taylor, guilty of a disastrous match according to him. “Maybe it’s better that you no longer coach Chelsea because everyone in our dressing room thinks he has a problem with us – he says -. Tottenham’s two goals were to be canceled, he was wrong a lot. But is it possible that Var won’t help him? I am sure that I will be fined for what I said and disqualified for the expulsion, while he will be able to referee ”. See also Major Roma, what a victory for Lebron and Galan: Di Nenno and Navarro knocked out in 3 sets

WITH YOU – The Tottenham coach tries to shift attention to the game. “I think there are television images that make it clear what happened in the end. If I see aggression I do not remain calm: I respond with aggression. And I get angry. I think that the celebrations show how important these matches were, for our teams but obviously also for the two coaches “. Conte prefers not to comment on Tuchel’s accusations to the referee, but he lets something about the final expulsion slip away: “He showed me the red card, but he did it without knowing the dynamics of what happened – he says -. Okay so, I have to accept it. Although it would be a shame for both of us to skip the next game for this episode. ” Conte prefers to focus on the match, on the work he has to do with his Tottenham but on the progress he has seen compared to those 3 defeats in 12 days last season that still burn him because “I’m not used to losing three games against the same coach – he explains. -. I tried to transfer that frustration, my passion for my work to my players. I think we are better than last season in this too and we have shown it. ” The next Tottenham-Chelsea is to be marked in red on the calendar. See also The XI of Napoli that won the Scudetto in 1987 at the hands of Maradona and revolutionized the soccer world

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 21:19)

