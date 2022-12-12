Giuseppe Conte and the conquest of the Democratic Party through “Bianchina” Berlinguer

Joseph Conte he is a particularly able man and for this he deserves full credit.

Taken as a “blockhead” by Di Maio and Salvini in the first yellow-green government, he killed both of them to tenaciously settle in Palazzo Chigi, resisting a pandemic and only giving in to Matteo Renzi who brought it down together with him and paving the way for the Draghi government.

After the implosion of Five stars – heralded both by policy manuals and by normal intuition – resisted the tsunami more than decently and despite losing many votes it did not disappear politically.

On the contrary, Conte has launched a takeover bid on the Democratic Partywhich according to what Renzi said – sms in hand – has always been his party of reference, before his descent into politics.

Conte is an excellent civil lawyer and has made the “military in Cuneo”as Totò would say.

That is, he knows very well how the smoke turns and how one must move in certain environments using an iron fist in a velvet glove.

After the elections last September he realized – like everyone else – that this time it was going very badly for the Democratic Party.

Enrico Letta, “Tiger Eyes”, he had taken a resounding electoral slap and more than a tiger he looked like a resigning defenseless kitten. Around him the chaos, the primordial chaos, the “war between gangs” from which popes and papess without a card are only emerging who promise miracles.

And at this point Conte started moving, starting to erode the weakest side of the Pdi.e. the identity one.

In fact, the Democratic Party is experiencing great ideological travail at a crossroads between a “used safe” and the “go crazy”, made up of sensational leaps forward, towards civil rights, rainbows of various shapes and nature and so on and so forth.

And which card does the people’s advocate play for you?

The most important, the one that still tears tears from the old militants, namely that of Bianca Berlinguerthe famous “Bianchina”, relaunched by Maurizio Corona in “Cartabianca” always (and only) on Rai Tre, the trademark of the “left that likes”.

Conte – foreboding – already started courting her last May when, for an affair linked to the invitations to Nadana Fridrikhson, a TV Zvezda journalist linked according to some to the Russian defense ministry, he defended her from the barbs of Carlo Fuortes with a imperious: «The Movement says hands off Bianca Berlinguer», which made the likeable mountaineer Corona quite jealous.

Since then it was understood that the shrewd lawyer was working on Bianca who in the meantime has always glossed over and has never exposed herself too much.

There Berlinguer he has a big name on his shoulders. Shy, introverted, torchbearer of an austere militant journalism reminiscent of Curzia, she does not seem particularly suitable for the political arena, especially the current one.

But in an eventual agreement what would gain would be Conte more than “Whitey” because the Apulian lawyer is interested in the name and not the function, and it is a heavy name, still capable of awakening the dormant atavistic senses of the communist militants who have made a figurine of their father, an unassailable holy card.

Once the former prime minister obtained an endorsement of this magnitude, the road to conquering the Democratic Party, or at least for a good vote drain, would be all downhill.

Of course this would have a political price for what it was Movement which is not extinguished but is transformed by a surprising heterogenesis of ends into its opposite.

Once Gianroberto Casaleggio was asked what he would have done if i Five stars had allied themselves with the Democratic Party and he replied: “I would leave”.

