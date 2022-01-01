Tottenham wins 1-0 at Watford thanks to a shot from Sanchez. Spurs domination but without great opportunities. West Ham also wins

Tottenham violate Vicarage Road, but must wait for the sixth minute of injury time and Sanchez’s winning shot at Son center to tame Watford. At the end of a match suspended in the 85th minute for about five minutes to help a spectator, the Spurs fly two points from fourth place while the hosts remain more than two in the very hot area.

ITALIAN BENCHES – The cross between the two Italian coaches is actually a Tottenham monologue, especially in the first half. Ranieri has his men numbered and is forced to close down to try to avoid the sixth consecutive defeat. Kucka and Sema help out on the two lanes and the Hornets, when not in possession of the ball, form a six-man Maginot line. Tottenham struggles to find spaces in the penalty area and limits themselves to conclusions from the edge. Bachmann is ready for the attempts of Reguilón and Kane, while the same captain of the England national team and Højbierg are not precise on a couple of other occasions. Emerson Royal and Reguilón put up miles on the flanks, but their crosses lacked precision.

COUNT AND THE MARKET – In the second half the entry of João Pedro for the disappointing Dennis revitalizes both Watford and his team mate King who engages Lloris from outside the area. The Brazilian’s speed worries the Tottenham defenders and the French goalkeeper is ready to go out and anticipate him ten minutes from time. The Spurs continue to push, but Højbjerg only finds the outside of the net, Son’s heel deviation is oversized and Bachmann is careful about Kane’s hit. The occasion falls on Son’s foot, but the Korean’s acrobatic touch is thwarted by the home side’s Austrian goalkeeper. Conte changes the pattern, goes to 4-2-3-1 with Moura (and then Gil), the newly entered Lo Celso and Son behind Kane, but it is a defender who gives him the three points. On the eve of this match Conte had said that Tottenham will need more than a transfer window to close the gap with the top four. Despite the result, the play shown by the Londoners seems to prove him right.

January 1, 2021

