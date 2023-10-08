Giuseppe Conte, leader of the 5 Star Movement, explains the battle for the minimum wage to a little girl. “You are studying now, you will study, you will grow up and then I hope you find a good job. But in Italy there is the risk that they will make you work a lot for a few pennies. Just think that here there is someone who earns 3-4 euros per hour. We say that the minimum wage for those who work must be 9 euros per hour. This battle that we are fighting, we are fighting for you”, says the president of the 5 Star Movement in Piazza Testaccio in Rome at the banquet of Signature Day for the minimum wage.

“The Cnel with Brunetta has reiterated its uselessness. A constitutionally foreseen body but, evidently, if it does not play a role in this match, paradoxically it condemns itself to definitive uselessness”, says Conte referring to the position taken by the Cnel, with a rejection of the salary minimum. “As far as the government is concerned, we already knew it – he continues -: at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi it was understood that President Meloni was being melancholy and that he hadn’t studied the topic well but it’s not the first time this has happened to him. They returned the ball to the stands then the CNEL punctured it. But you citizens with your signatures are putting the ball back on the pitch. We will not only play this match but we will win it.”