The Tottenham coach returns to the controversial postponement of the match against Arsenal, due to the many absences in the Gunners but few for Covid: “This situation leaves us very disappointed”

“Strange”. Antonio Conte often repeats this when he finds himself commenting on the Premier League’s decision to postpone the match between Tottenham and Arsenal. The North London derby was supposed to be played last Sunday, but the Gunners asked and obtained not to play it for some cases of coronavirus, in addition to other unavailability due to injuries and the African Cup of Nations. “The club has made a statement that I think embodies our disappointment. It is certainly a strange decision. When it comes to playing you have to do it and not postpone the matches due to physical problems and national teams. The real big problem is Covid. and only for the complications related to this you can decide to cancel the matches “, said the Spurs coach in a press conference, on the eve of the recovery with Leicester valid for the 17th day of the championship. “It is the first time in my life, and I have a good experience in football, that I see such a thing – he continued – in this way anything can always happen. It is difficult to accept, it causes us significant damage: it becomes complex to prepare a match in every detail, to be ready to play and then learn about the postponement for strange reasons “.

Oddities – The theme therefore returns to be current for Tottenham, which at the beginning of December had asked to move the matches with Brighton and Leicester precisely due to an outbreak that broke out in the team group, initially receiving a positive response only in the first case. In addition, the inability to take the field also led to a 0-3 at table with Rennes in the Conference League in the last round of the group stage: a decision that led to the elimination from the tournament. “We left because the Premier didn’t want to move the game with Leicester. Then after their request they postponed it and in the meantime UEFA has excluded us. It’s very strange ”Conte reiterated. “This situation leaves us very disappointed, especially as we love football and work hard to play. The league must protect us, instead it penalizes us. I think he should show more respect for our work ”.

THE COMMUNICATION – The company had already taken a position on Saturday, after the official communication. “We are extremely surprised that the Premier League has accepted Arsenal’s request. It is important that there is clarity in the application of the rule. Once again, fans see their plans upset with unacceptable warning. We sincerely feel sorry for them, especially for those who have had to face long journeys ”, reads the club’s website.

THE NEVILLE SUPPORT – Gary Neville also expressed his disagreement with this way of operating in English football on social networks: “The postponements had begun due to the pandemic, now they are authorized even if the clubs cannot field the best formation. The Premier must no longer proceed like this: draw a line and say that all matches must be played unless there is an exceptional number of positives “.

January 18 – 18:13

