L’hurricane Conte, inspired by Grillo, causes the government and Parliament to change the tone of the war

It’s only been a week since the defense minister, the pro-American Dem Lorenzo Guerini, spoke of weapons to “neutralize” the Russian positions. Since that day, a lot of water has passed under the bridges. Also al Nazarenesince Monday Enrico Letta he asked that “the EU be united for peace, because we must not be guided by the US”. A nice U-turn, confirmed yesterday ad Affaritaliani.it from Enrico Borghi, a Lettiano di ferro, who spoke of “diplomacy, dialogue and confrontation”. The circle was then closed on the Italian evening with the premier’s worldwide statements Mario Draghi sitting next to Joe Biden in front of the fireplace in the oval study of the White House. “Europeans are asking for peace, every channel must be used”, said the prime minister.

At the base of this undeniable turning point, at least in tones and form (but often the form is substance) is Giuseppe Conte, leader of the 5 Star Movement. It was precisely the former premier, inspired by the founder Beppe Grillo (they tell in Transatlantico), to determine the pacifist lash not only of the government but also of a large part of Parliament. Even the foreign minister Luigi Di Maiocertainly not Conte’s best friend, a few days ago he began to emphasize the importance of diplomacy and the resumption of dialogue with the Kremlin.

The pentastellato number one was very clever not to be labeled as pro-Russian, kicking out the president of the now dissolved Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, that Vito Petrocelli fond of Putinan Z, but at the same time asked for a parliamentary passage before sending new weapons to Kiev (technically not necessary) and even if he did not get it, he publicly and without any embarrassment expressed all his disappointment at the choice from Dragons. All without forgetting the other battle, the one against the increase in military spending as requested by the Born (and in particular from the United States).

“It is clear that we have gone after Conte, who was also good at keeping the Movement united”, declares a long-time Pd senator. But it doesn’t stop there. In the Center-right, the Brothers of Italy aside, now Matteo Salvini he speaks openly of stopping the sending of weapons to Zelensky and although he has repeatedly stated that he does not follow Conte, it is clear that the League and its secretary, given the determination of the former premier, have tried to ride the pacifist wave that emerges so unequivocal from all opinion polls and that i grillini they intercepted first.

Even in Come on Italy the tones have changed and, alongside the words weapons, terms such as confrontation and diplomacy have reappeared. In short, it is undeniable how Conte dictated the line to the entire majority and above all to Prime Minister, enough to deliver the message of peace for Biden to show the whole world. We will see in the coming weeks if this clever move will succeed in reviving the Movement.

