“We are willing to dialogue with the Democratic Party, with Schlein, but we are willing to do so on issues and projects, measuring ourselves on concrete responses to the needs of the national community without compromising our most significant battles. I am convinced that Giorgia Meloni can fight with a different idea of ​​the country, such as, for example, the one put in place today, by describing a problem, an inconvenience” (such as that of rents and mortgages ed.), “but also offering solutions at the same time. When we intervene, we always have a study behind us, an understanding of the phenomenon. Our path is the one we also suggested to Draghi: the latter attempted a concrete solution, giving help to those in difficulty. This government, on the other hand, does not address the problem and we are surprised that in this context there is a government that wastes Pnrr funds. Brothers of Italy voted in Europe, but often abstained, i.e. opposed the Pnrr”. Thus the president of the 5-star Movement Giuseppe Conteduring the conference ‘Mortgage and rental emergencies, the proposals of the 5 Star Movement’, organized by the group leader in the Chamber Francesco Silvestri.

“You don’t win – explains Conte – because you meet for a few hours on stage. The right is proven at creating an electoral cartel, much more experienced at crafting a cohesive proposal. The only real possibility for the 5 Star Movement, which does not have important electoral performances, is build a political project based on political confrontation with other political forces“, he then says, commenting on the defeat in Brindisi of the administrative candidate Roberto Fusco.

“In Brindisi, despite being together, it was not possible to oppose the right. Brindisi paid a very high cost for fossil fuels: unfortunately, however – continues Conte – our ecological transition project did not seem right, even in a context of great difficulty. We need democratic participation, because it is a serious issue”.

“June 17th is a great opportunity to put a face to social unease: we will be there, but the real protagonists will be those who are unable to make ends meet, who do not have a stable job. In a context of low democratic participation – he added – the restorative and reactionary wave of the right is confirmed, also at a territorial level, forces capable of uniting on the occasion of the electoral competition. They are also very skilled at involving and presenting civic lists filled with old politicians and club bosses of organized consensus, thus making the competition increasingly difficult.

“We are convinced that it is necessary to build political projects, because it is not enough to show up on the occasion of electoral competitions on a stage together for a few hours. It is necessary to ensure presence in cities and neighborhoods every day. For this reason, after a laborious internal investigation activity, today 84 territorial groups are leaving, the first groups that will work in this direction. Many other groups will leave in the coming weeks. This will lead us to move away from the old logic of party sections, gathering the problems and needs of local communities through active civicism, i.e. the exercise of conscious citizenship, also promoting the democratic participation of citizens,” Conte said.