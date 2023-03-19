Southampton (dpa)

Antonio Conte, coach of the English soccer team, criticized Tottenham Hotspur, after the team missed the opportunity to rise to third place after a 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Tottenham was on the verge of achieving an important victory in its quest to occupy a qualifying position for the Champions League next season, when Ivan Perisic scored the third goal in the 74th minute, after two goals scored by Pedro Boro and Harry Kane.

And the British news agency “BA Media” reported that the Southampton team, which occupies the last place, was able to return to the result through Che Adams and Theo Walcott, before James Ward-Prowse scored the equalizing goal in stoppage time of the match from a penalty kick.

“If we are going to discuss the penalty kick, that means we don’t want to see other situations,” Conte said. He added, “I think it is better to get to the heart of the problem, because the problem is that once again we have shown that we are not a team.”

And he added: “We are 11 players entering the stadium. I see selfish players, I see players who do not want to help each other and do not play with courage.”

“Why? Because they are used to doing this here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important. They don’t want to play under pressure.”