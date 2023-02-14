Antonio Conte’s return to San Siro was bitter. In the stadium where he had won the 2020-21 Scudetto on the Inter bench, the Lecce coach was unable to avoid the defeat in the first knockout round of the Champions League against Milan. His Tottenham will now have to overcome themselves in the second leg if they want to hope for qualification for the quarterfinals. “It was an intense game, played on an equal footing – Conte began – and our flaw was conceding an avoidable goal after 5 minutes. At that point the game got going in a certain way for Milan who defended well. We had difficulty finding spaces between the lines and so we were unable to equalize. The match hadn’t been prepared badly and the approach wasn’t bad, apart from that tactical situation that arose and put the match downhill for them. I saw good rhythms and decent intensity.”

Now the next round is uphill for Tottenham and Conte hasn’t hidden it: “The first match was decided by an episode, but we’re only halfway through this two-legged match between two teams that have many injuries. We won’t make up for those that we have away… Honor to Milan who are favorites and deservedly won last season I liked our young players in an atmosphere that wasn’t easy because playing against 80,000 “poisoned” people isn’t easy: the answers from Our boys make me feel serene in view of the future because we have young players who offer important guarantees. They played an excellent match up there and this makes me feel serene in view of the continuation of the season. Now I expect the same atmosphere when I return to our stadium, where we will try to overturn this result and go through. This team has started a process and we hope that it won’t take much time to improve, to avoid the ups and downs. o year we managed to get into the Champions League by doing something incredible because we conceded few goals. Now the defenders have to stay on track like last season, from the 1st to the last minute. You have to have faith and let the kids feel it to improve them.”