Antonio Conte is awarded as “Coach of the Year” at the Gazzetta Sports Awards “and speaks at the evening in connection with London. The occasion is the right one to relive the triumphs with Inter.” I remember the two years in the Nerazzurri from the first day at the last, a beautiful journey that began with a request from the president: to bring the club back to where it deserved and to change the history of recent years with Juventus as the undisputed dominator “.