The coach who interrupted Juve’s streak with the Nerazzurri: “We brought the club back to where it deserved to be.”
Antonio Conte is awarded as “Coach of the Year” at the Gazzetta Sports Awards “and speaks at the evening in connection with London. The occasion is the right one to relive the triumphs with Inter.” I remember the two years in the Nerazzurri from the first day at the last, a beautiful journey that began with a request from the president: to bring the club back to where it deserved and to change the history of recent years with Juventus as the undisputed dominator “.
The speech expands to the level of Serie A, often considered much lower than the Premier in the comments of some experts. “Serie A little training? It is a more tactical championship, for this reason the intensity tends to drop a bit. In the Premier League there are fewer tactics, after the 60 ‘anything can happen”.
