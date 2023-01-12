Conte: “Holidays in Cortina? Nothing to justify, I stayed in a standard room”

The leader of the M5S, Joseph Conteguest on Controcorrente by Veronica Gentili on Rete 4 controversy over his vacation in Cortina.

“I witnessed this media bubble, I was also surprised that it has risen so high. I’ve also heard a lot of nonsense, written and said. The question is very simple: I joined my family who were in Cortina for New Year’s Eve, I preferred not to stay alone in Rome. Hypocrisy? I do not think so. If there’s one thing that characterizes me, it’s maximum transparency,” Conte said.

“I have never hidden who I am: 25 years of honor profession as a lawyer and professor university, then my commitment to politics started from there. If my family is in Cortina, I join them. Paying out of our own pocket I think there is no fault: nothing to justify”, remarked the former Prime Minister.

“I’ve heard some nonsense, which I would have paid 2,500 euros per night. We didn’t get a suite but a simple standard room. We paid much less than 2,500 euros,” says the M5S leader.

On the controversy about the holiday payments, Conte replies: “Do you think I can come here to return the accounts of a family management (who pays for the room, who pays for the restaurant, who pays for travel expenses)? We are crazy”. On the upto mate L‘former prime minister he reiterates: “We are in a family menage, we both contribute and I can’t understand what the logic might be (of the controversies, ed). Are the other politicians asked who pays what?”.

“Was there a morbid attention on my holiday in Cortina? I think it’s obvious to everyone. Serious journalism, if it wants to carry out investigations, should be dedicated to those who do not pay for their holidays but if anything, he makes foreign states pay for them “, concludes Conte.

Holidays in Cortina, Conte’s defense against the tide by Veronica Gentili: watch the video

