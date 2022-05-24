The club has every intention of detaining or not letting the Italian coach escape, trying to please him in view of the next transfer campaign.

Conte can smile. Tottenham have every intention of holding back. or not to let the Italian coach escape, trying to please him in view of the next transfer campaign. And the words were followed by the facts. The Spurs property has in fact decided to inject 150 million pounds. As reported by Football London The club announced that the capital injection provides the Premier League club with greater financial flexibility and the ability to invest further on and off the pitch.

CLUB – Spurs president Daniel Levy expressed his satisfaction. “The idea of ​​a path aimed at taking the club to a world level has always been a cornerstone. This injection of capital will help generate diversified revenues to allow us to invest in teams and support our ambitions to consistently compete at the highest levels of the club. European football “. Jonathan Turner, Independent Non-Executive Director of Tottenham Hotspur echoed: “We are delighted to welcome this investment which demonstrates the unequivocal support and commitment of our majority shareholder, ENIC. It is a timely injection of funds to ensure the growth path of a club we all love and it underlines the continued ambitions of success of the Board of Directors. “ See also Napoli-Milan entrusted to Orsato (with Valeri al Var)

WITH YOU – In this sense, Antonio Conte’s work is decisive. In the eyes of the managers, the Italian coach, capable of having reassembled a team demoralized by the experience of Espirito Santo, even reaching fourth place was considered a small sporting miracle. The Italian coach, who has also established an excellent relationship with the team and the environment, exceeded expectations in his first seven months at the Spurs, impressing with his work culture and, at the same time, frightening the Tottenham management. Net of the results, however, behind the scenes Conte also made his opinions very clear to the club on what must be done, also clearly addressing in the press the president Daniel Levy and the managing director Fabio Paratici on the changes that must be made to create a team capable of competing with the top Premier League clubs. Message evidently received.

May 24, 2022 (change May 24, 2022 | 17:31)

See also Cecchi Gori hospitalized for pulmonary complications: but the worst is over © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Conte #smile #Tottenham #property #allocates #million #pounds