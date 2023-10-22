Conte attacks the Fdi party: “Money for corrupt people, tax evaders, white collar workers”

On the day in which Fdi organized an event to celebrate the first year of government, the former prime minister and leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte attacks the government with a video posted on social media.

“But what will they have to celebrate?” is the provocative question from Conte who, birthday star in hand, states: “Do you know what they called him? Winning Italy – A year of results.”

“Great results” quips the leader of the 5 Star Movement accompanied by an action film soundtrack and images from the news highlighting the increase in petrol prices, inflation, unemployment and record landings of migrants .

“They have turned their backs on those who have nothing, on the middle class depressed by the high cost of living, on our young people to whom they can only offer precarious contracts”.

According to Conte, with the center-right “corrupts, tax evaders, some white collar workers and the war industry can toast. We will not allow Meloni and his associates to bring our country and our Italy to its knees.”