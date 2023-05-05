Seen by the so-called “no vax” as the creator of the measure that put the whole of Italy in the “red zone” at a time when the pandemic began to expand throughout the country, in the first months of 2020, the leader of the Five Stars Giuseppe Conte was attacked by an anti-vaccinist during a visit to Massa.

The former prime minister was shot in the face after he arrived in the square for an electoral event. He was shaking hands with those present, when a man, who pretended to be his supporter, hit him by railing against virus containment measures and physical distancing. The police forces present at the scene removed and identified the attacker. In a note, M5S sources declare: “Dissent is legitimate, but this violent demonstration goes beyond the democratic context”.

The former prime minister explained: “When you assume a government responsibility, you make difficult decisions in times of great difficulty for the whole country, as happened during the pandemic. You cannot please everyone even though you work for the good of all. The gentleman who attacked me, who is a convinced no vax, demonstrated with his violent gesture that this type of drift is done by irresponsible people. If we had followed their instructions, we would probably be a completely destroyed community today”.