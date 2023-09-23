Conte at TPI Fest 2023: “I would have asked Olivia not to expose herself”
“If my partner Olivia had been a journalist, with me at Palazzo Chigi I would have asked her not to expose herself”: this was declared by the former Prime Minister and president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte during the first evening of TPI Fest 2023The Post Internazionale party scheduled in Bologna until Sunday 24 September.
Interviewed by the director of TPI Giulio GambinoConte spoke about his partner Olivia in reference to Giorgia Meloni and her partner, the journalist Andrea Giambruno, often at the center of controversy for his statements on TV.
“I certainly would have asked her not to host a television program in which she was involved due to the political choices made by me as head of government – said Conte – Although my family members were not involved in public activities, the first thing I said was ‘Know that if any advantage comes, it will not be for you, you will be sacrificed’. If Olivia had been a journalist, I would have asked her to step back.”
Then the attack on the government and, in particular on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “I wouldn’t have made Crosetto a minister, I would never have even dreamed of entrusting the direction of the party to my sister or a ministry to my brother-in-law”.
