“I will never speak badly of Schlein but with the Democratic Party we must clarify some issues”: this was declared by the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte during the first evening of TPI Fest 2023 of Bologna, the party of The Post Internazionale, which is held right in the capital of Emilia-Romagna, at the Tettoia Nervi alla Bolognina, in the newly inaugurated Piazza Lucio Dalla.

“Everything is fine, despite the high cost of living” jokes the former Prime Minister who then recalls the sociologist Domenico De Masi, who recently passed away due to a sudden illness.

“He was a man of culture, a great intellectual, a point of reference and, allow me, a great gentleman from the South. I want to pay homage to him today on behalf of the M5S, we pay homage to the free and independent spirit of De Masi, we remained in great friendship despite the criticisms he addressed to us.”

“I announce – continues Conte – that we will present a bill on the reduction of working hours for equal pay, which was his proposal, precisely in his honour”.

A proposal that was also put forward by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein: “Everyone wants to make us argue with the Democratic Party, I won’t speak badly of Schlein unless it happens like with Letta when they treated us like plague victims.”

On the convergences with the Democratic Party on some issues, such as the minimum wage, Conte states: “We are happy to find convergences with the Democratic Party, we must bring many citizens to listen to us, but to be credible and bring them back to the polls we must be serious and responsible. To do this we always need dialogue, but we must bring the dialogue back to the themes and discussions. If there are no converging themes we must tell ourselves clearly, this means seriousness and responsibility”.

There are many issues, however, on which the positions between the M5S and the Pd are distant, such as immigration: “Can I say what I think about immigration or not? – states Conte – The Ius Soli is wrong, there are countries that have the Ius Soli, but not the Ius Sanguinis, on this there is a disagreement with the Democratic Party. Why do we have to hide it and instead we don’t explain it to you because we hold different opinions on this issue?”.

“We are not on the same positions on the war, I want to be clear and punctual: Enrico Letta surprised me, he put on his helmet in the aftermath of the Russian aggression in Ukraine – and we have always said who the aggressor was and who the attacked – but objectively he was no longer able to remove this helmet”.

“On the ecological transition I clashed with Draghi and you know what happened, the Democratic Party instead? He supported the waste-to-energy plant in Rome. Today Cofferati attacked the Jobs Act, which for us was a complete disaster. It’s not true what Renzi says that he created a million jobs, these things need to be clarified because if we go into government tomorrow what will we do? We need to clarify ourselves on these issues” adds the former prime minister.

Still on the Democratic Party, Conte clarifies: “Having said this, I don’t allow myself to stick my nose into other people’s homes, I don’t do as was done when Di Maio was there who was supported and even nominated. A splinter who was given a lifeline by the Democratic Party after he had attacked us in an ignominious way.”

On the media accusing him of being a populist, Conte responds: “Am I a populist? It seems to me to be quite clear or not? The problem with today’s information is that a few groups concentrate so many editorial titles, from this point of view yours is welcome because this is not good for democracy”.

“If you are out of the chorus, on the war, for example, they tell you that you are pro-Russian even if you are the first to have condemned Russia.”

Returning to talk about immigration, Conte declares: “Meloni went to Lampedusa, but she didn’t meet a migrant or an islander. The problem is not to welcome but to integrate.”

On Poland’s decision not to send any more weapons to Ukraine, the former Prime Minister declares: “Allow me to say: were we right or not when we immediately supported this position? We immediately asked for peace negotiations, unlike a warmongering government that bows to Washington. If we don’t build a path to peace, when we get to elections, governments will no longer accept the sending of weapons because public opinion will no longer accept these economic efforts.”

“My closeness to China? Don’t let yourself be misled by the newspapers too” replies Giuseppe Conte who then expresses, on behalf of the M5S, his condolences for the death of the former President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano.

Then, the attack on Di Maio and Matteo Renzi, on which he declares: “I have never had any consideration for his reliability”.

Then the attack on the government and, in particular on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “I wouldn’t have made Crosetto a minister, I would never have even dreamed of entrusting the direction of the party to my sister or a ministry to my brother-in-law”.

“What if my partner had been a journalist? I would have asked you to take a step back” replies Giuseppe Conte in reference to Andrea Giambruno, the Prime Minister’s partner.

