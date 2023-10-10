Naples dreams of Antonio Conte. After having publicly distrusted Rudi Garcia on the sidelines of a Luiss conference in Rome, Aurelio De Laurentiis is already looking for a new coach for his Napoli, which has slipped to fifth place in the standings, seven points behind the top. In the last few hours the list of possible replacements for the Frenchman has been narrowed down to the names of Igor Tudor and Marcelo Gallardo, but among the Azzurri fans there are those who are still hoping for a big name. And then the suggestion of Antonio Conte also arises, whose share as Napoli coach is clearly decreasing on the blackboards of all operators.

Odds CONTE COACH OF NAPLES — Those who know him well swear that Antonio Conte has a mad desire to get back into the game. Since March, when he left the Tottenham bench, the Salento coach has been looking for a new project, possibly in Italy so as not to move too far from his family, who remained in Turin during his two stays in London. With his latest experience at the helm of Spurs, Conte has also shown himself willing to accept a job even during the current season: this is why he can see him on the Azzurri bench, provided he finds an agreement, including a financial one, with president De Laurentiis, as the hours pass is becoming an increasingly real possibility. So much so that many bookmakers have decided to withdraw the “Conte next coach of Napoli” odds, which instead remained on the Gazzabet and Sisal board at 4.50, after starting from a decidedly higher value. See also Matches of the last date of Colombian soccer can be seen by Claro

GARCIA EXEMPTION: THE POINT — Meanwhile in Naples we are only waiting for the official announcement of Rudi Garcia’s dismissal. In fact, De Laurentiis’ words leave little room for rethinking, especially in light of the French coach’s already less than idyllic relationship with the locker room: Politano is only the latest in a series of players (including Osimhen and Kvara, not just any two …) openly came into conflict with the coach’s choices. De Laurentiis has understood this and carefully evaluates his next moves, convinced that a strong signal is needed to bring the dressing room back together.

October 10, 2023 (modified October 10, 2023 | 7:11 pm)

