Distant sparks between the president of the Five Star Movement Giuseppe Conte and Melons. The former prime minister accused Giorgia of having “spoken falsely” about the Mes (European Stability Mechanism) and announced that it had “handed over to President Fontana a request to establish a Honorary jury” to “establish the Prime Minister's denigrating lies” in the Chamber.

Meloni had attacked the leader of the M5s saying that he would sign “his consent” to the European Stability Mechanism “one day after resigning, without a parliamentary mandate, without having the power, without telling the Italians”.

“AND a very serious event happened“, Conte declared. “The Prime Minister and MP Giorgia Meloni has chosen to lie to Parliament and all citizens: he claimed that my government gave the OK to the ESM reform without a parliamentary mandate, under cover of darkness, when the government had resigned. President Meloni lied knowingly that she was lying, she was in that Parliament, a deputy, when in December 2020 there was a parliamentary debate and a resolution.”

According to the 5 Star leader, Giorgia Meloni “it dishonors the highest institution of government. And therefore I delivered to the President of the Chamber a request to establish an Honorary Jury, to ascertain the denigrating lies of the Prime Minister on the basis of article 58 of the Chamber regulations. Hoffended and damaged me, the M5s, Italy, we cannot accept it”. The objective of the Honorary Jury “is to re-establish the truth of the facts. We need clarity, the principle that anything can be said in Parliament and the most denigrating lies cannot pass“.

