Antonio Conte around London: Zanetti’s comment unleashes the Inter fans

Antonio Conte she allowed herself an afternoon in around London with the wife and a comment by Inter vice president, Javier Zanetti unleash the Nerazzurri fans on social media: “A big hug to both of you,” wrote the former captain. Some supporters of the Milanese team have started to hope… “Please bring him back to us”, “Captain, work a miracle: pick up that phone and convince our Captain”, “Captain you know what to do” and “The captain is working for us knows”.





In recent weeks there had been talk of a informal contact between Inter and Antonio Conte. And there are always rumors about a possible assault by Roma in the case of Mourinho’s farewell (English sirens for the Special One, however still linked by contract until 2024). The Tottenham manager is expected to leave Spurs at the end of the season and then return to the coaching market. However, there are many clubs that could be in the running for the former coach of the Italian national team and the situation is evolving. Although, as Affaritaliani.it explained in recent days, there is a more probable hypothesis at the moment: read the background here.

