Neither Koulibaly with his great goal; nor Kanté with his display; Nor did Kane monopolize the spotlight with his goal in the 93rd minute; In general, none of the players who participated in the Chelsea-Tottenham was protagonist. But those who did appear in the final photo were the technicians Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Contewho were one step away from coming to blows after the end of the match.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte.

Both went from giving a friendly handshake before the start of the London derby to ending up separated by their coaching staff when they were one step away from finishing the match with fists.

And it is that, throughout the ninety minutes, both Tuchel and Conte warmed up little by little to provoke a rivalry that looks like it will last over time. Both Tuchel and Conte have done nothing but dig up the hatchet. We will have to see when the fight between the two ends, but everything looks like it has only just begun.

Tuchel and Conte went to shake hands. However, something happened that stuck. It will never be known who did not want them to separate, but the arms ended up twisted and both the Italian and German coaches brushed their faces against each other. “Look me in the eyes”. That was the phrase that could be heard from Tuchel. They were then separated and expelled.

Tuchel and Conte’s version

“The referee showed me the red card, but he didn’t understand the dynamic of what was happening. Okay, I have to accept it. I repeat, I don’t think there is any problem. And if there is, it’s between the other coach and myself,” said Antonio Conte.

“If Tuchel was the aggressor? There is a video to understand what happened. I am not passive. If I see aggressiveness I show aggressiveness,” he stated.

On the other hand, Tuchel, the Chelsea coach, tried to explain what happened: “I think that when you shake hands you look into each other’s eyes. Antonio (Conte) has other ideas. It was somewhat temperamental. He was happy about the draw, I was a little upset, but nothing more. I don’t know if we have been shown a red card? I think… it wasn’t necessary, but a lot of other things weren’t necessary. Another poor decision by the referee today,” he said.

SPORTS AND EFE

