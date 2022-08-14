The least important of the game Chelsea vs. Tottenham, game of the second date of the English Premier League was a 2-2 draw.

The meeting was vibrant and equality reflected what happened on the pitch, a close game, with four goals, but very even.

The people in the stands enjoyed the match, the chances to score and the goals that were presented.

to the fists

And in the banks the duel was also experienced with emotion. The two coaches, Thomas Tuchel, for Chelsea, and Antonio Conte, Tottenham, They had several clashes.

The goals were celebrated, they were sung in the face and that generated mutual reactions, which went around the world.

They had already had a clash during the game, in the 67th minute, when Tottenham partially tied 1-1, but it did not go any further.

Nevertheless, the visitor, who lost 2-1, achieved equality in the substitution, something that made Conte happy and the reaction of Tuche, who for the second time tried to end the confrontation with blows.

Had it not been for the assistants from both clubs, the fight would have ended very badly.

