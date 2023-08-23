The title of his three-year period at Inter was given by him: Hey friend. He presented himself to the microphones after the Super Cup decided in January 2022 against Juve, he said what he thought, he communicated directly and therefore, in part, obscured everything else. But Alexis Sanchez’s three years at the Nerazzurri were much more: flashes of class and benches, injuries and hopes, red cards and spells, missed penalties and a farewell without even taking part in the (sad) final parade on the day of the definitively lost championship.