That extraordinary novel that is football gives us unexpected chapters every time, pages that no one had foreseen, least of all the protagonists. These are stories that make us think about how much fun the wind has to make its round, and then blow in a certain direction and meet us somewhere, without our knowledge. If there is a sense, it’s up to us to find it. Saturday 23 April, 6.30 pm, Lionel Road, London, Community Stadium. Brentford vs Tottenham. Better: Christian Eriksen vs Antonio Conte. To unite them a common history, colored by Nerazzurri. A year and a half with Inter – from the end of January 2020 to the end of May 2021 – a Scudetto to look at as you do when Google Photos it reminds us of the stages of our life, a beginning full of misunderstandings, misunderstandings and disagreements, a story that was born wrong and finally found its balance, not without difficulty, because one understood to serve the other and vice versa, so it works in football .