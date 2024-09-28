The crossfire in the so-called ‘wide field’ does not subside. The leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte insists on a hard line against Italia Viva . “Here we are talking about a political force that is worth 1.2% and which causes the coalition to lose 4, 5 points, all the polls say so. And it is a political force deliberately oriented towards destroying the Movement and therefore”, the sinking even after the “definitive break” proclaimed in view of the elections in Liguria by Matteo Renzi.

“The Democratic Party is accepting that the Movement is destroyed – goes beyond Conte -. An evil thought must be pulled out. They want to destroy the 5 Star Movement. Does the Democratic Party want to destroy the 5 Star Movement?”, the question of the former prime minister on ‘Agreements and disagreements’ on the Nine.

Conte doesn’t tell them. “There are problems with the Democratic Party? There’s no point in hiding them. We cannot move forward with hypocrisy: there are problems with the Democratic Party. Because the Democratic Party, with this ‘wide field’ journalistic formula, intends for us all to come together passionately and the thought that is not made explicit is ‘we the Democratic Party, strengthened by the result in the European elections, can reach 30% and all the other forces will prepare themselves , like bushes, to make us govern’. I fear that the signals and clues point in this direction.”

As for the internal problems of the Movement, he does not fail to launch one also aimed at Beppe Grillo. “We are carrying out our constituent process, Grillo has expressed himself and I imagine he will continue to do so. We must listen to the community, the thoughts of Beppe Grillo or Giuseppe Conte do not count. I have stepped aside, with the entire management group, and it is right that he also steps aside, or rather that he expresses himself but without hindering the constituent process”.