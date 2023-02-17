Antonio Conte is in Turin. But Italian football, Juventus and the big names in Serie A have nothing to do with it. At least for now. The Tottenham coach is under the Mole, his city, to rest after the gallbladder surgery of the past few weeks and the too early return of the past few days to lead the Spurs in the Champions League round of 16 against Milan. If everything goes according to plan, Conte will be back in London in two weeks to experience the season finale of Harry Kane and his companions as a protagonist.