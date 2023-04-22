Poor hygiene could be the cause of 10 strange deaths of patients of the Clinics T-21 and T-1of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), located in the city of Lion, Guanajuato.

This preliminary opinion has been issued by the head of the Guanajuato Ministry of HealthDaniel Díaz Martínez, who explained to the local press that everything could be due to a possible contamination of the spaces of the hemodialysis department.

The deaths would have occurred in patients with kidney failure who, after going to receive medical attention, presented symptoms of facial paralysis, for which the Guanajuato health secretary has asked the IMSS to clarify the results of the research that have been carried out after the death of 10 people.

When the authorities of the IMSS Leonby the newspaper AM, they limited themselves to saying that “society needs to know that it does not run any risk, neither in the IMSS, nor with our public hospitals”, denying that Cofepris already has the results of the investigation carried out in 2022 to root of 10 deaths out of a total of 20 patients affected with facial paralysis.

Meanwhile, medical personnel have revealed that an operating room at the T-21 clinic in León was closed by Cofepris since last December 10 as a consequence of the outbreak of cases of facial paralysis in patients with renal failure, however, the situation of the T-1 clinic is still unknown.

As a result of its investigation, the newspaper AM de León has indicated that “ the number of deaths could be higher “, but the investigation has been stopped by the IMSS authorities.

With information from the newspaper AM