Estadão Content 11/07/2024 – 20:54

The president of the Federal Senate and the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), published a note this Thursday, the 11th, condemning the use of the structure of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) for illicit practices of espionage and dissemination of fake news during the government of the former president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The list of those monitored by the group includes senators Randolfe Rodrigues, Renan Calheiros, Alessandro Vieira and Omar Aziz. Former president Jair Bolsonaro has not yet commented on the operation.

“Contaminating the Brazilian Intelligence Agency with political-partisan actions, and using the state apparatus to spy on and persecute legitimately elected parliamentarians is a criminal act, which weakens not only the institution, but also the country’s democracy and sovereignty,” he wrote.

This Thursday, Operation Last Mile had new developments. The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, removed the confidentiality of the latest updates of the investigation by the Federal Police (PF).

In the new phase, the PF carried out 5 preventive arrest warrants, targeting the former head of Abin and current federal deputy, Alexandre Ramagem, and influencers from the hate cabinet.