A new alert on a contaminated syrup has been launched by the World Health Organization (who). At the center of the communication of the UN agency for health is a product called ‘Naturcold’. The warning refers to a poor batch, below standards, identified in Cameroon and first reported to WHO on March 13, 2023. The agency explains in a statement that it has taken all reasonable precautions to verify the information. The alert may be updated as more information becomes available. The declared active ingredients for this syrup are paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride and chlorpheniramine maleate.. The combination of these three ingredients is used to relieve symptoms associated with the common cold, flu and allergic rhinitis.

Samples of the syrup from Cameroon were made available to WHO on 27 June 2023 and analyzed in a pre-qualified laboratory contracted with the agency. The analysis, explains the WHO, “found that the product contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol as a contaminant“. His presence was detected in Naturcold samples “up to 28.6%. The acceptable limit for diethylene glycol is not higher than 0.10%”, informs the body. Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. The products involved in the warning “are not safe – urges the WHO – and their use, especially in children, can cause serious injury or death. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to urinate, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which can lead to death.

But there is also a ‘mystery’ on the origin of the product. “The stated manufacturer is listed on the product packaging as Fraken International (England) – WHO reports – The UK regulatory body, the MHRA, confirmed” however “that noNo such company exists in the UK. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the origin of the product. Therefore, the claimed manufacturer has not provided assurances to WHO about the safety and quality of these products.”

Finally, the World Health Organization highlights that the product referred to in the notice may also have marketing authorizations in other countries or regions of the world. It may also have been distributed through informal markets to countries neighboring Cameroon. In recent months, the WHO had published 4 warnings on other contaminated liquid dosage drugs, two in 2022 and two in 2023. And today it calls for “greater surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions that could be affected by these products, as well as greater surveillance of the informal-unregulated market”.

“Manufacturers of liquid formulations, especially syrups that contain excipients including propylene glycol, polyethylene glycol, sorbitol and/or glycerin/glycerol, are advised to test for the presence of contaminants such as ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol before use in medicines,” the agency adds. While healthcare professionals “must report any suspected cases of adverse events related to the use of contaminated medicines to the national regulatory authorities-National Pharmacovigilance Center”.