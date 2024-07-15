Amar Baran Paul will never forget how the ground beneath his feet shook and more than 25 houses collapsed around him four years ago in the town of Harishpur in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal. It lies close to the Madhabpur opencast coal mine — where coal is extracted from the surface of the ground rather than by digging into the earth — in the Asansol-Raniganj coal belt, about a six-hour drive from the state capital Kolkata.

India is now the world’s second largest coal producer. The coal belt, which covers 146 villages, has been intensively mined for the industry since the 17th century, and the area is frequently affected by disasters such as the one in Harishpur, which occurred when the ground around the opencast mine collapsed. “The road near our village collapsed and cracks began to appear in nearby houses. Soon after, we felt tremors and the walls of some houses began to fall,” says Paul. A retired employee of the company responsible for the mine, Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL), he sits on the porch of his cracked house and recalls that more than 400 residents were forced to flee. His family found a rental property near the city, but the high price forced them to return to their damaged home. “I have a disabled 29-year-old son, and I have to make his safety a priority. “I am constantly worried that if the ground collapses again, my son’s life will be in danger,” explains Paul, who belongs to the Jadhav caste (considered by the Indian government to be one of those suffering from educational or social backwardness).

“The government and state politicians came here four years ago promising support and incentives. But our voices remain unheard. Our demands for compensation for the land we have lost and the houses damaged have also not been heeded,” complains Paul, adding that residents have staged hunger strikes, boycotted local elections and protested by blocking roads. The government did not respond to questions from this newspaper about its measures to protect the communities.

Amar Baran Paul, a resident of Harishpur, stands on the porch of his house, which was damaged in the land subsidence of the village mine in 2020. Valeria Mongelli (Hans Lucas)

Manik Bauri, 71, and his family live in the village of Rakhakura, an hour’s drive from Harishpur, near a mine operated by Integrated Coal Mining Limited (ICML)owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group. “Since the opencast mine was built on our land, we have all lost out. The companies have taken our assets and in return we have breathed polluted air, drunk toxic water, suffered a host of health problems and lost our jobs,” says Bauri. His house, next to the mine, is one of about 500 houses in Rakhapura. A smell similar to that of ash after a forest fire hangs in the air and dust covers the floors of terraces and porches. “Diseases like tuberculosis and eczema are common here. Even if we close the windows, the dust comes in.” [del carbón] “And when there are explosions in the mine, our whole house shakes,” explains Madhivi Bauri, Manik’s sister. This newspaper asked the mining companies for their version of events, but received no response.

The coal companies took our possessions and in return we have breathed polluted air, drunk toxic water, suffered health problems and lost our jobs. Manik Bauri, a resident of Rahkahura

Samit Kumar Carr, general secretary of the Jharkhand Association for Occupational Safety and Health, a non-profit organisation, points out that open-cast and underground mining and coal-fired power plants pose specific health risks to those living nearby. “Many inhale coal-containing dust for short and long periods and end up suffering from coal workers’ pneumoconiosis (CWP), an irreversible, incurable and progressive occupational lung disease.”

Madhivi Bauri’s daughter-in-law, Asha Bauri, 30, says she fears for her children’s future and hopes to be able to leave the village. “Apart from the health effects, there is no work here. Young people from many families have started leaving the village. Before, we could all farm this land, but now the soil is contaminated,” she says.

Harishpur and Rakhakura, the constituencies in West Bengal where Paul and Bauris live, voted on May 13 in the fourth phase of India’s elections. But, staring at the mine, which resembles a low hill, Manik Bauri laments that no politician cares about them. “They have stolen our jobs and our lives by setting up a mine here,” he says.

Few alternatives

A coal train in the Asansol-Raniganj coal belt in West Bengal in April. Valeria Mongelli (Hans Lucas)

According to Gareth Price, a researcher at the Irish foundation The Azure Forum for Contemporary Security Strategy, in large coal belts such as Raniganj in West Bengal and the Indian state of Jharkhand, there are few alternative sources of income to coal. “As a result, entire villages, businesses and politicians depend on the coal sector for their livelihoods. This makes phasing out a challenge, as their livelihoods are at stake,” he stresses.

Anup Das, 22, who lives in a village next to Barabani railway station in West Bengal, welcomed the coal projects run by private companies. “My livelihood depends on the functioning of the sector,” he says. Near the tracks, Das, dressed in a fake branded T-shirt and surrounded by his friends, explains that due to the lack of other jobs in the region, everyone works in the industry, even though it harms their health and the environment. “But none of us can be hired directly by the companies because we are illiterate or unskilled. So we have found an opportunity in the illegal coal smuggling business, transporting the sacks we steal from the mines to the factories on motorbikes or bicycles,” he explains. “It is the only way we can earn money to put food on our plates.” According to a 2019 report by the news agency Press Trust of India, There are about 3,500 illegal coal mines in the entire Asansol-Raniganj belt. At least 35,000 people are directly employed, while another 40,000 are indirectly employed (involved in supplying coal to factories or transporting it). The illegal mines are not licensed by the government to operate, and their workers are also not given official work documents.

We cannot be hired directly by the coal companies because we are illiterate or poorly qualified, so we transport the sacks of coal we steal from the mines to the factories by motorbike or bicycle. Anup Das from Barabani village

Swaraj Das, an activist with the Project Affected Association (referring to coal mines), stresses the need to invest in education and employment in the region. But politicians, she alleges, benefit from corruption in the sector. “That is why they do not take steps to phase out coal, which is harmful to the environment and also steals people’s land,” she explains. “India should focus on continuing to invest in green energy, such as solar panels or power generation from the sea. These methods will not displace people or cause them to lose their land.”

A woman washes clothes in a river in Hirapur, Jharkhand, India, on April 25. Valeria Mongelli (Hans Lucas)

The West and the United Nations have also put pressure on India to phase out coal to tackle climate change. Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised hopes among environmentalists at the 2015 UN Climate Change Conference, pledge Despite massive investments in green energy, the country’s reliance on coal has continued to increase. Production rose 14.5% in June to 84.6 million tonnes compared with last year. The government made a gesture of sustainability on June 20, when the Coal Ministry presented a draft plan to update mining regulations and said it plans to ensure that upcoming guidelines make the sector more ethical and sustainable.

The Adivasi Rebellion

Some Adivasi communities – indigenous people of India – have taken it upon themselves to halt the expansion of coal projects in an effort to tackle climate change and secure their land rights.

In the village of Hirapur in Jharkhand, about three hours’ drive from the West Bengal border, Mangal Murmu describes how the community has fought against the Deucha Pachami coal mine project, a public project of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL)which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been trying to revive since 2021. “As adivasis, we have a tradition of gathering and playing the tumac [instrumento tradicional]”It’s our alarm signal when there are problems in the village. So when we heard that an open-cast mine was going to be built on our land that could displace us, we rang the tumac and went out to protest,” Murmu explains.

More than 9,000 indigenous people have demonstrated against the trans-state open-cast mining project. Their protests have slowed down the progress of the €273 million project, as the developers have been unable to access land near the community. If the plan is fully implemented, it could become the largest coal mine in Asia and the second largest in the world.

Sitting by the shimmering stream that runs past his hut, Murmu pulls out a bow and arrow and shows how they are used to drive away coal mine developers from their land. “In India, there is a belief that there is always something beneath the soil where Adivasis live,” he says. “The coal companies will come to take over our land, but we will stand firm in our fight for our rights and our possessions.”

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.