The head of the US Senate Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith, made a proposal to deploy US troops in Eastern Europe to contain Russia and protect partnerships with countries in the region.

He said this at a hearing in the committee on changes in the US defense strategy in Europe. Interfax-Ukraine.

“Russia is becoming more, not less aggressive … Its efforts in Ukraine have definitely been very aggressive. Its efforts to undermine democracy by any means possible in Europe and the United States, and elsewhere, have only increased. I think the need to have a containment force there is especially important, ” Smith said.

According to him, there is concern that Russian aggression is affecting the “US partnership in Europe.”

Smith drew attention to the existence of clear opportunities for partnerships with Eastern European allies and for the potential deployment of troops in Eastern Europe in order to strengthen the US position and better meet the country’s defense needs, especially “with regard to containing Russian aggression in that part of the world.”

The senator recalled that in August, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the withdrawal of some American troops from Germany and their redeployment ultimately pursues the goal of strengthening the containment of Russia.

“We will redeploy more troops to the east, closer to the border with Russia,” – said Esper in an interview with Fox News.

Thus, according to him, the redeployment is aimed at “strengthening the containment of Russia and strengthening the alliance.”

Esper said that in total, the United States will withdraw 12 thousand of its military personnel from Germany, a significant part of it will be returned to their homeland, some will be moved to Italy and Belgium. The minister also noted that the majority of NATO allies supported this decision, previously made by US President Donald Trump.

In addition, the Pentagon has no plans to close an important training facility – one of the largest training grounds for the US Armed Forces in Europe in Bavarian Grafenwehr.

