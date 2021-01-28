Xavier Briffault

Hors Classe researcher in social health sciences at CNRS Former member of the High Council of Public Health and of the Scientific Council of Public Health France, former expert with INPES, HAS, ANR.

Containment or death. Here is the pleasing alternative in which we have been trapped for ten months by the government and those of the doctors who advise it and / or spread in the media. Let die suffocated by the virus 300,000 people in overwhelmed hospitals and several tens of thousands of others suffering from fatal pathologies that it would be impossible to take care of; or destroy the lives of several million people, ruin them, destroy their studies and their future prospects, destroy their social life, send them to depression, to suicide, lock up 66 million people, pulverize their hope in it. future, to shake the foundations of a democracy which we have carefully maintained for decades on the narrow crest from which it is falling.

But we have no choice, we are told at length of TV shows. No choice. Indeed, we do not choose anything. We have and confinement, and the death. And viral death, and social death. 74,000 on one side, to date. Several million each other. And that will continue, notwithstanding the vaccines which are struggling to spread and which we must fear that they will one day be rendered ineffective by one variant or another.

So that would be all we could do? What nonsense. If we have containment and death and that the situation turns into a disaster, it is because we have allowed this restriction of thought to impose itself which makes us no longer see the situation with only these two categories and their quantitative variations: to be locked up more or less, to die (than) more or less. This binary thought is performative; by instituting it, we have created the world that corresponds to it, a world in which no other solution is considered, nor even thinkable.

A merciless cloud of black miasma like the one that overwhelms little Mei in Myazaki’s masterpiece My neighbor Totoro, which spreads and infiltrates inexorably everywhere and from which we could only protect ourselves by locking ourselves up, isolated from each other, in watertight casemates. Here is the image of SARS-COV2 which has imposed itself on the population and among politicians, carried away by the limited thought patterns of a few fanatics of confinement. It is, it must be said clearly, a story to scare children. If it is admirable in Myazaki where it allows children to tame their fears, it is detestable in a public health policy which is aimed at responsible adults, which it deprives of the possibilities of guarding against a virus against which we have all the effective means for our individual, and therefore collective, protection.

What does the scientific data say about this? An excellent meta-analysis published on 1er June (6 months already) in the Lancet summarizes what we know about the effects of physical distancing, face masks and eye protection on the transmission of SARS-COV2, SARS-COV1 and MERS. The authors collated the results of 172 observational studies and 44 comparative studies carried out in 16 countries spread over 6 continents between 2004 and 2020, bringing together a total of 25,697 people. Its results are simple, and without any ambiguity:

The risk of being infected decreases drastically with the distance between the infected person and the one who is not. At one meter, it is divided by 5 (12.6% contaminated vs 2.6%, OR = 0.18). Each additional meter further divides the risk by 2.

It is divided by the same order of magnitude by the wearing of a face mask: 17.4% contaminated vs. 3.1%, OR = 3.1%. An essential point: the difference between the surgical mask and the FFP2 mask is major: division by three for the first (OR = 0.33), by twenty-five for the second (OR = 0.04).

Wearing eye protection covering the eyes also reduces the risk by a factor of 3 (OR = 0.33).

An essential point: all the studies collected show a significant effectiveness of the means of protection used. None show ineffectiveness, much less any increase in risk. This is very rare for a meta-analysis, as this type of compilation usually highlights conflicting results between the studies put together. Nothing like that here; this means that the probability that these means will ultimately prove ineffective is close to zero.

Better still: The effectiveness of the measures studied is very high. This means that by combining a distance greater than two meters, an FFP2 mask and – additional precaution in the event of unavoidable proximity – protective glasses, as well as hand disinfection so as not to be contaminated by contact with infected surfaces, the probability to be contaminated tends towards zero. So the thing is simple: if no one is infected, no one is infecting anyone, and there is no epidemic. No deaths. Neither confinement.

This is why we must praise the German and Austrian decisions to require the use of FFP2 masks in any collective situation, and – once is not customary – the French decision to request a distance of two meters and abandon ineffective artisanal or “community” masks. This is also why we must face up to their responsibilities those who continue to claim that these measures are ineffective, even deleterious, and that FFP2 masks should be reserved for caregivers. If they want to continue to support this counter-factual nonsense and the need to resort to barbaric and ineffective methods, let them provide scientific proof of what they are saying. That is to say, they confront the 200 studies and 26,000 people of whom I have just spoken the equivalent which would prove that these measures should not be put in place. Otherwise, we hold them responsible for the damage they create by the loss of chances they generate.

A shortage of masks? I ordered to test the existence just before writing this article 20 FFP3 and 20 FFP2 masks, with standards, CE marking, European manufacture. They were delivered to me in 48 hours, and will be added to the hundred that I already have, and that I distribute regularly.

Are they impossible for the average person to wear? I adopted in January 2020, after having tested several forms, three different models – to vary the friction zones – of FFP3 that I wear permanently as soon as I leave my home in risky situations. Sometimes several hours in a row, including making an effort. In August, with over 30 ° C, it could have been a bit uncomfortable, I agree. And I have resorted to a surgical mask in low risk situations. But in the vast majority of cases, it is perfectly bearable.

The situation is becoming dire, and we have to get out of it. Properly implemented, the measures I have just mentioned are very effective. They would make it possible to immediately reopen almost all the closed places of life, culture, physical activities and training; to restart social life, economic life, to put an end to the degradation of mental health which is today such that it generates marked psychiatric disorders, and suicides. They must be implemented to save our lives. Now.

The State, which is spending insane energy and tens of billions no less insane by destroying society without managing to contain the virus would be better advised to take a clear position on these subjects and to endow the population once and for all with the means and skills to protect itself. For this, we must stop entrusting the power to destroy the lives of 66 million people – who thereby become, in a desperate self-defense reflex, “66 million prosecutors” – to a handful of ad hoc hierarchs. , and give back a helping hand to those whose profession and mission it is. For example the hundreds of specialists in the prevention of Public Health France, who have the experience, the knowledge, the skills and the means to concretely help the population to manage this epidemic, if we want to give them the opportunity and we remember that it does not in France there are only 400,000 people under supervision. The others, with the exception of young children, are responsible adults.

Ten of these masks must also be sent home, along with a clear explanation of their effective use, to each of the ten million people who are at risk of developing a severe form; it is not difficult, Medicare can identify them. And we must ramp up the French production capacities of FFP2 / FFP3 masks.

It has to be done now, and immediately put an end to this crazy logic of successive confinements, at the risk if not that millions of people, and society, do not recover.