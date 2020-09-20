Afrae Brasseur, Parisian restaurateur, has found a smile again. Since Thursday, September 17, she has been enjoying her legal victory against her insurer, Axa, condemned to pay him 60,000 euros to cover his operating losses, as provided for in his contract in the event of an epidemic. “This sum is more than essential, it is vital. The activity is not restarted”, explains the co-owner of the restaurant “Korus”.

This battle, it fought with four other restaurateurs mobilized against a clause put forward by the insurer not to compensate them: “Operating losses are excluded when at least one other establishment (…) is subject, in the same departmental territory (…), to an administrative closure measure, for an identical cause. “

Clearly, according to the restaurateur’s lawyer, her establishment would have had to be the only one to have to close in Île-de-France during confinement for her to be compensated. Not all courts have the same interpretation of this clause. Of the four judgments rendered, two were in favor of restorers, two in favor of Axa, which denounces a legal vagueness. 18,000 restaurateurs are insured with Axa with a similar contract. Potential cost for the company: more than a billion euros.

