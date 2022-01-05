B.Unhealth Minister Karl Lauterbach has specified possible changes to quarantine rules in view of the spread of the new Corona variant Omikron. The SPD politician presented a concept to the federal states on Wednesday that his ministry worked out together with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) as a basis. The paper is available to the German Press Agency; the “Bild” newspaper and the magazine “Spiegel” had previously reported on it.

For the general population, it should therefore apply that after seven days you can exit a quarantine after contact with infected people or isolation due to your own infection. However, the condition is a subsequent negative PCR test or a “high quality” rapid antigen test. After ten days, the secretion should end even without a test.

For employees of the critical infrastructure, for example in clinics and nursing homes, the following should apply: contact persons can exit quarantine after five days with the obligatory PCR test, sick people after seven days also only with PCR test out of isolation. The general condition should also be that you have been free of symptoms of illness for at least 48 hours beforehand.

Children who are classified as contact persons in schools or after-school care centers should be able to “test themselves” after five days with a subsequent PCR test or high-quality antigen test. It should be noted that protective masks are recommended in schools.

The proposal also provides for exceptions to quarantine as a contact person: among other things, for “boosted” patients with a waiting period of seven days after the third vaccination – and “fresh” double-vaccinated people whose second injection was less than two months ago. For them, the exception should apply after a waiting period of 14 days after the last vaccination.

The previous distinction between already dominant virus forms and new “worrying” variants should be dropped – previously there were stricter requirements for Omikron, for example.